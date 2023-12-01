House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: December hopes

As so many of you know, House of the Dragon season 2 is coming to HBO at some point next year — but when?

Well, first and foremost, you really should know that the network has already made a handful of things clear. For starters, it looks as though we’re going to be seeing the show back when we get around to the start of the summer. Filming has already been done for a little while and with that in mind, this show is mostly now in post-production mode.

The most important thing that we can say here is that there’s at least a chance that we’ll be getting some sort of tease for the future by the end of the year. Some members of the press have actually had a chance to see some sort of preview for what lies ahead and we do hope that this is going to be released to the public before too long. Given that HBO does often present some sort of extended look at what’s ahead via sizzle reels at the end of the year, this could be one opportunity for it.

As for whether or not we’re going to be getting a specific premiere date announcement for season 2 in December, we’d say that this is unlikely. At the end of the day, it just feels like a little bit too early to get something like that. We tend to think that instead, we’ll hear something in the spring. The best-case scenario we are envisioning is that HBO may give us a premiere month soon and if they do that, we’ll honestly be thrilled! It is definitely better than nothing…

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO?

When do you think it is actually going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

