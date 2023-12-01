Dancing with the Stars 32 finale spoilers: Who is returning?

As we prepare to see the Dancing with the Stars 32 finale on ABC Tuesday night, it does feel fair to wonder one thing: Are we going to be seeing the entire cast back? On paper, it feels like this is the sort of thing that is a foregone conclusion and yet, we never want to take anything for granted.

Sure, we are aware already of the fact that there are still a ton of contestants still left in the competition … but it is confirmed that you’re going to see the full group in the finale! You can get all of the information about what lies ahead below:

The evening will kick off with a sensational opening number, with all season 32 couples making a dazzling return to the stage to “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton, choreographed by Ray Leeper; as well as jive right into the holiday spirit with a jolly routine set to “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” by Mariah Carey, featuring the song and dance styles of Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough and surprise guests, and choreographed by pros Britt Stewart and Alan Bersten.

But the excitement doesn’t end there— Jason Mraz takes center stage for a musical performance of “I Feel Like Dancing,” danced to by the talented pros from the DWTS LIVE 2024 Tour and choreographed by Mandy Moore. Returning champions Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas will perform a fresh routine set to the beats of “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James.

We know that the co-hosts hyped up some sort of big surprise on this past episode, and we do think this confirms a lot of what we’re going to be seeing. This is a three-hour finale and with that in mind, there is going to be room for a lot of content and some fantastic routines.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

