Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: More on Raq and Unique

While you wait to see the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere on Starz tonight, why not discuss Raq and Unique? These are two of the most interesting characters on the show, and they may be set for a pretty interesting story.

After all, consider the following: Back in season 1, they were heated rivals. There may still be some tension there. Yet, there is this really fascinating chemistry! Because they have both gone through so much, they perhaps can understand each other in a way few others do. There may be something that is rather valuable about that, especially in such a crazy time.

In speaking on a possible connection further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Patina Miller herself had to say:

“He serves at this moment as a place where she can be herself … He’s [a] comfort in this weird way.”

Remember that over the course of this season, you are absolutely going to be seeing Raq going through a lot. Her relationship with her son is now in tatters, and she could also be facing some real debates about whether or not she wants to stay in the drug game forever. Just like you would imagine, this is a decision that has a lot of components to it and even if she wants to leave, that doesn’t mean that the game is ready to let her go. If you watched the original Power, you know fairly well what we are talking about here! So many people tend to find their way back after a certain period of time!

In the end, the one thing we are confident about is this: The story of Power Book III: Raising Kanan in the early going this season will not be where it is at the end. There is room for such a high degree of change.

