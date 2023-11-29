Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 promo: A new Raq?

In just over 24 hours, the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 is poised to arrive on Starz. So what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s just come on here and note that we’re set to see what could be one of the most intense seasons that we’ve had to see across the entire franchise so far, and a lot of it could end up feeling personal.

After all, consider this for a moment — at the end of season 2, it was clear that the trust issues between Kanan and his mother Raq had magnified. All of these secrets are exploding out into the open, and Kanan is also starting to think that he’s his own man more than ever.

So can Raq show that she’s different, or at the very least, that her son can trust him? That’s at least one takeaway that we get from the latest preview, which you can see at the show’s official Instagram. We don’t think that the character is really out to start some sort of family war if she can help it, especially since there are so many other people on her radar. One of the biggest new players in this world is played by Tony Danza, who you saw make his debut close to the end of season 2.

We obviously know to some extent where the story is going with Kanan and even Jukebox — yet, there are still cracks to be filled in and questions that need answering. This is a part of what continues to make Power Book III: Raising Kanan effective — plus, it really captures the spirit of the times well, and in a way we do not tend to see in many other places.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including the early news on a season 4

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







