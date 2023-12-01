Virgin River season 6: EP talks episode count, filming

In the wake of what happened on the recent Christmas special, why not go ahead and talk more about Virgin River season 6? Isn’t there a ton to be excited about here?

Well, we know that the end of season 5 leaves the door open for a lot of stuff, especially when it comes to Mel and the relationship that she has with her newly-discovered father Everett. We just have to wait and see how everything will be explored there, and what the two can learn from each other.

One thing we can say for sure is that the new season is going to be running for a smaller amount of time than seasons 4 and 5. Speaking per Deadline, executive producer Patrick Sean Smith makes it clear that we are looking at a ten-episode season coming up as opposed to twelve. While we love getting a lot of this series, at least ten feels like a reasonably-sized batch of episodes in this current weather.

As for filming, it seems like that is going to happen as soon as the weather allows in British Columbia. We know that the winter is not always the most hospitable, so that could be a factor here.

Series star Alexandra Breckenridge also told the aforementioned publication that she would love for there to be a season 7 pickup early; that way, both seasons could film back to back in one straight shot! That does make sense, but it remains to be seen what Netflix wants to do. At least there is not much in the way of evidence out there that Virgin River is ending anytime soon. Not only is it enormously popular, we certainly don’t think it is as expensive as a lot of other series that the streaming service brings to the table with regularity.

