Virgin River season 5 episode 12: Is Everett Mel’s father?

Coming into the two-part Virgin River season 5 holiday event, there was one thing we wanted more than anything else: Answers. To be more specific, a much better sense of who was really Mel’s father and if there was a chance to build a relationship there.

As you would imagine, the search was not altogether easy. However, at the end of the day, Alexandra Breckenridge’s character discovered that it was Everett who ended up being the guy. At first he tried to push her away but overtime, that did start to change. He’s not someone who is connected all that much to the outside world, and there is a lot to explore here.

In speaking about all of this further, here is some of what showrunner Patrick Sean Smith had to say to TV Insider:

Knowing that we only had the two episodes, we had to be judicious in just how far we could go into that storyline. I think we wanted to see Mel’s optimism, but we also wanted to see Everett’s reticence to connecting with her. As we get to know his character more in Season 6, we’ll get a sense that he is chosen to live off the grid. He’s really removed himself from society, and we’ll find out it’s for very emotional reasons. So I think that’s part of the conflict in Season 6, is Mel enjoying this relationship and him having to grow in order to meet her where she is.

For the time being, we are at least thrilled with the fact that we got to see these characters find each other and, to go along with it, that there wasn’t anything too tragic at the end of everything. After all, haven’t we already had enough of that this season? We certainly tend to think so.

