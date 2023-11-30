The Amazing Race 35 episode 11 spoilers: Featuring Riverdance?

Just in case you were not excited enough to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 11 on CBS next week, just know there’s a surprise guest.

So, who are we talking about here in particular? Well, think in terms of the legendary Riverdance troupe! This will be one of many fun tasks you get to see in Dublin, Ireland, and we also have confirmation now that we are also getting here the penultimate leg of the season. Whatever happens with the final four teams here will carry over into the finale, where more than likely just three of them are left competing.

To get a few more specifics about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out The Amazing Race 35 episode 11 synopsis below:

“We’re Finding Our Pot of Gold” – Teams travel to Dublin, Ireland, where they must complete four challenges in the penultimate leg including swimming in the Irish Sea, dancing with the legendary Riverdance troupe, scoring a point with the hurling team and reciting quotes from a famed Irish novelist, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

On paper, it would be easy to argue that Greg & John are going to be the frontrunners from here on out. However, we do think last night proved further that one wrong move can cost you — we imagine that there will be fewer teams working together now, and that communication and/or avoiding mistakes will be more important than ever. Sometimes, taking more time to get directions is more important than relying on just one local.

