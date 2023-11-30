Entering tonight’s The Amazing Race 35 episode 10, we knew that we’d be in a new city in Stockholm, Sweden. So, who went home at the end of it all?

Once again, tonight we were told in advance that there would be an elimination, which meant that things were all the more dramatic close to the end of it. On paper, though, we would say that this was really just a race between two different teams at the back of the pack in Joel & Garrett and then Ashlie & Todd.

For most of the season, we really thought that Todd & Ashlie were winner threats and with that in mind, we were shocked that they were at the back of the back. Then, things started to get more interesting when it became clear that Greg & John, Rob & Corey, and Steve & Anna Leigh were all lost to a certain degree. Were we actually set up for some sort of really exciting ending here?

For the time being, we’ll go ahead and say this: For a moment, it looked like this was the most dramatic finish of the entire season! Joel & Garrett managed to overcome being at a big deficit and because they didn’t get lost, they were able to take down the other teams and finish at the top of the pack. (Their reaction to finishing first was absolutely priceless — they fought hard to get to this point!)

Meanwhile, the remaining four teams found themselves in a massive footrace, and we largely felt bad for Steve because he was trying to keep up with his daughter. He was so much older than everyone else and yet, he managed to do his best.

Even with that, though, he and Anna Leigh ended up finishing and fourth and Todd & Ashlie were eliminated. They made up a lot of ground but still, it wasn’t enough.

