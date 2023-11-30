Survivor 45 episode 11 spoilers: A celebration, but why?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 45 episode 11 on CBS next week, how different is the game going to be? Well, Bruce is now out and for some people, it feels like this is their Super Bowl.

However, it’s hard to sit back and look at this with a straight face. If you are Emily, Katurah, or Jake, can you really be thrilled that you’ve lost another number in the battle against Reba? They have dominated so much of the game and at this point, you don’t have the numbers! It feels like they are all now fully reliant on getting lucky enough that someone on the other side will flip … and is that ever a good move? We’re skeptical … but at least Bruce is gone?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

The newly-released synopsis for Survivor 45 episode 11 continues to make us want to ask some of these questions:

“This Game Rips Your Heart Out” – Castaways celebrate a victory after tribal council. Then, castaways must rope a win in the individual immunity challenge to fight for safety and reward, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 6, (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

The only person who could change things up

From what we’ve seen, it’s Julie, who has shown a real awareness of where she stands in the game and what she may need to do to get to the end. If she thinks that she is #4 in the Reba alliance, this is the time to flip — and we’d also love to see her split up that Drew / Austin alliance. Given how little screen time Austin’s had in particular, we have a hard time thinking he is going to win. Yet, at the same time he does have two immunity idols in his pocket and if he plays them correctly, could be safe for a while.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates on Survivor 45 episode 11 and what you could be seeing down the road here

What are you the most excited to see moving into Survivor 45 episode 11 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







