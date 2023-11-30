Survivor 45 episode 11 preview: Julie is going rogue!

As we prepare in order to see Survivor 45 episode 11 over on CBS, we are about to see the final seven become six! This is a part of the season where every single move that you make has to be with a specific endgame in mind, so what will we see from the remaining castaways?

Obviously, one of the biggest questions we have is whether or not Drew or Austin could be targeted in the near future. They are a strong duo and, beyond that, Austin has two idols! He’s super-insulated at this point especially, since those idols are only going to be valuable for so long.

The interesting thing right now is that Jake is, somehow, still in the game. However, he now has no real ability to do much of anything unless the remaining Reba members decide to actually turn on each other. What makes this so hard is that there’s no real evidence that Emily, Jake, and Katurah will be able to work together, and it almost doesn’t matter. One of the other people all need an idol of their own.

If there is any silver lining here, it’s that the promo for what’s ahead does make it seem like Julie may be going rogue! We certainly hope that this happens but in the end, we’ve come to know that trusting previews like this is never the best idea in the world. They are there to trick you, but we do think it would benefit Julie to have the best resume possible.

For everyone wondering just how much longer this season is going to last, the finale is currently set for December 20. There is still a lot of game left to be played, and we certainly hope it is exciting from here on out!

