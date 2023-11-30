Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan teases early prep

Are you ready for Outlander season 8 to start production? We know that there’s still a road ahead — heck, we’re aware that we still haven’t seen the second half of season 7! There is a lot of ground to be covered between point A and point B, but we are still thrilled to see it all explored.

For the time being, we are happy to know that there is at least some prep work being done! In a recent post on his Instagram (thanks to TV Insider for catching it), Sam Heughan confirmed that he has already started some of the pre-production process. We do tend to think that filming the ten-episode final season will span a good chunk of next year, and that it is going to be emotional for a lot of people involved.

Based on everything that we’ve heard so far, the final season is going to be a chance for everyone to end the show on their own terms, and exactly the way in which they want to do it. There was a time in which it looked like season 7 could be the end, but we are glad that this is not going to be the case. Is it true that the show will have a different ending than the Diana Gabaldon source material? It absolutely feels that way, but we do think the Outlander story will still have an emotional and fitting conclusion, as well.

For now, the best thing that we can do is remind you of what’s ahead in the second half of season 7. You are going to see a handful of characters including Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian make their grand return to Scotland and while there, they will clearly realize that nothing is exactly the same as what it once was.

