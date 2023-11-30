Alberto Rosende leaving Chicago Fire, Blake Gallo in season 12

As it turns out, Kara Killmer is not the only Chicago Fire cast member exiting the series — Alberto Rosende will be doing the same.

According to a report from Deadline, the Shadowhunters alum will be departing the NBC show following its upcoming season 12 premiere. He has been a valuable part of the ensemble as firefighter Blake Gallo for some time, and he’s also had a romantic relationship at times with paramedic Violet. We had thought for a while that Gallo was going to be one of those characters destined to lead the next generation of Firehouse 51, but that clearly is not happening in the way in which we thought.

So why is Rosende leaving the series? There are no firm details as of yet, but the aforementioned site notes that it is an amicable departure. Provided that Gallo is not killed off, we’re sure that the door will be left open for a return down the road.

In general, we are in an era of Chicago Fire and One Chicago in general where departures are pretty common and will likely continue. These are extremely large casts by and large, and we know that there will be a few cuts that happen for financial reasons. Meanwhile, at the same time we also tend to think that actors want a chance to do other things after spending years in the Windy City, dealing with long hours and at times super-cold weather. This is not the easiest job to have sometimes, and we understand the creative desire to try out new things.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire is currently slated to premiere on Wednesday, January 17. Killmer’s exit is believed to be taking place at some point during the season; we do not think it will be transpiring as early.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire now, including other details on what could be coming

Are you sad that Alberto Rosende is leaving Chicago Fire and the Frank Gallo character?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







