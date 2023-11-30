Virgin River season 6: What will Everett tell Mel?

Of course, Virgin River was not going to conclude its two-part holiday event without some sort of cliffhanger! With that, we are now here, wondering all sorts of questions when it comes to Everett and what he may have been looking to tell Mel.

First and foremost, we’re just happy that we actually saw Alexandra Breckenridge’s character reunite with her father at all, given that this is something that was never guaranteed. He’s not someone who has a good sense of the outside world, though, as he has been off the grid for a substantial period of time.

The cliffhanger here has to do with some sort of info that Everett wants to pass along, though he is not being altogether clear as to what that is. What would this show be without there being a mystery right in the middle of it? This is the sort of thing that is well-worth asking and wondering about, and we do think it is likely a confession that sends the two on an emotional journey — and, of course, Mel has a lot to tackle emotionally elsewhere. Remember that she and Jack went through quite a bit over the course of season 5, as well.

Also, remember that Virgin River is still an ensemble show at the end of the day, so there is a good chance that there are a lot of other interesting emotional avenues that are going to be explored here, as well.

The hardest part moving forward…

It’s going to be the long wait! After all, remember for a moment that filming on the latest season has yet to transpire and by virtue of that, a certain amount of patience will be required here.

