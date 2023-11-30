Big Brother Reindeer Games promo highlights cheer, not cast

We know that the premiere of Big Brother Reindeer Games is coming to CBS is just under two weeks’ time. Yet, why is the network keeping so many things secret?

After all, at this point the network has yet to reveal anything about the cast taking part in the show. Yet, the network is still releasing promos (including one during Survivor tonight) that are full of Christmas imagery, plus also glimpses of some challenges from the past. We know that this show isn’t that serious, and it is mostly holiday filler to get ratings at a time when there isn’t that much on the air.

So when are we going to learn the cast? Typically Big Brother itself doesn’t announce anything until days before, and it’s possible that we could be seeing the same thing here. Given that Reindeer Games as a show is almost entirely about competitions, we don’t anticipate that there are going to be a lot of strategic masterminds thrown into the mix. Instead, we’re going to be seeing a lot of strong physical competitors from the past several years of the show. We’d love to see some old-school representation, but time will tell!

Why no live feeds?

Well, it is because the entirety of this show is pre-taped, and we don’t think that anyone is even living in the house, either.

In the end, Reindeer Games is just an appetizer moving into the inevitable season 26, which we hope runs for a little bit of a smaller amount of time than season 25. If there is one big takeaway we had from that season, it is that there are limits to how long you can really want to watch people living in the house.

