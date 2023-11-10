Big Brother Reindeer Games announced on Big Brother 25 finale

Following the Big Brother 25 finale, there is something more to announce here: The arrival of Big Brother Reindeer Games.

We should note, first and foremost, that this is not exactly what we were expecting from CBS tonight. There were rumors aplenty about some other possibilities including even the return of a Big Brother: Over the Top. Yet, at the end of the day, the show is really leaning more into the holiday part of the “holiday surprise” that Julie Chen Moonves previously discussed.

Of course, the plan is for Reindeer Games to be a part of CBS’ holiday plans, and there will thankfully be at least some sort of break between where things are now and when this show will actually start back. That was one of our biggest concerns.

We do think that we’re going to be hearing a little bit more about Reindeer Games in due time, so this isn’t something that you need to worry about for at least the time being. The same goes for learning everyone who is going to be a part of it.

What we can say right now

This is from the Big Brother universe, and it is going to be six holiday-themed episodes featuring some iconic players from the past. It also has a different set of rules. We don’t know if we can really consider this to be some sort of all-star season just because it may be played differently, but Julie has said already that she’s hoping that this ends up being an annual tradition.

As for whether or not we actually want that to be the case … we probably have to see it first. Sure, it is fun to have Tiffany, Jordan, and Derek X. back as “elves” … we’ll say that.

What do you think about the idea of Big Brother Reindeer Games as a series?

