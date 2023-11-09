Big Brother 26: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

In the wake of tonight’s big season 25 finale, why not go ahead and discuss a Big Brother 26 over at CBS? Is it happening?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say to assume that this is a foregone conclusion. We do tend to think that the series still has many years left so long as the appetite remains there. The only concern that we have is them diluting the brand with too much content. We’re not sure, for that very reason, that we would do another 100-day season. The ideal length here feels somewhere between 78-85 days. Beyond that ends up running a real risk of overkill.

We don’t fundamentally think that all that much will change when it comes to the format of season 24. It will likely contain either all-new players or something close to it. Meanwhile, we also tend to think it will premiere in the summer.

For the record, we do think that we’re going to see CBS shift around the premiere date a little bit just because it makes the most sense. Because the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are now over, the network will probably get the show back on in late June or early July. That would then allow it to end in late September, which makes it feel a lot more like the typical show you’ve come to know and love.

Will we still have live feeds?

We know that this can be a point of contention for a lot of people out there, mostly because we’ve seen the Canadian version get rid of them in the past. For now, we’re going to assume that the US version is just going to have them for however long it makes money for Paramount+.

