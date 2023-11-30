Found season 1 episode 10 promo: Another Gabi, Sir showdown

As we prepare ourselves to see Found season 1 episode 10 arrive on NBC next week, there is obviously a lot to prepare for.

Take, for starters, the big reveal at the hospital at the end of episode 9. Is that directly dovetailing into the story we’re going to see in episode 10? It sure seems that way, but the same can also be said for what is going to be happening in regards to Sir and Gabi. After all, this relationship has been rather complicated for quite some time, largely due to the long history that is there and also the emotional manipulation that Sir is trying to achieve.

However, he may not (at least per the latest promo) be aware of just how over and done Shanola Hampton’s character seems to be with a lot of this. She seems more than ready to move forward, no matter what the consequences of that may be. We know that it could be as easy, at least on paper, as calling up the authorities and making sure that Sir is hauled in. However, in this series nothing is anywhere near that clear-cut. There are complications that could come up in a number of big ways, with the biggest one being the fact that it could all come back on her given how long he stayed in the basement.

Honestly, at this point in Found it is rather hard to know or even make an estimate as to how things are going to end — and we do honestly think that this is a good thing. The more that a series like this can keep us in the dark on a few key elements, the better off we all probably are on the other side. Let’s hope the mystery lingers until at least the finale.

Related – Did you hear that both Found and The Irrational were renewed for more?

What do you most want to see moving into Found season 1 episode 10 when it airs on NBC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming your way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







