For All Mankind season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Margo’s new role

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 4. What more can we say about it?

Well, for the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and put the focus on Margo, who clearly has found herself in a fairly fascinating position. This is a woman who has found herself back in a solid position within the Soviet space program, but what is that going to really mean? This is the big question that we still need an answer to.

At the very least, though, you can prepare in this episode to see the character imbued with a new sense of purpose as she tries to bring the program on the right track. At the moment, we would say that many different things are at a crossroads. After all, remember for a moment here that we’ve got everyone at Mars still recovering from Grigory’s death. Meanwhile, the situation at Happy Valley is pretty perilous for a number of different reasons. We are in a spot right now where it remains to be seen if certain characters are going to get overthrown as it seems like we’re on the cusp of some sort of labor riot.

In the end, we’re just glad that we are going to see Margo in a more prominent and important spot as we move forward. After all, we don’t think that there was anything that beneficial that came from watch her be adrift for a substantial period of time, other than just showing us what life is like in this alternate-history Soviet Union.

Of course, don’t expect all of the answers to Margo’s story in the near future. It may take more time for some to be resolved.

