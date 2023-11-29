Fargo season 5 episode 4 promo: Dot Lyon fights back!

If there is one thing that feels clear at this point about Fargo season 5 episode 4 on FX, it is this: Things are only going to escalate.

For Dot Lyon, that really means continuing to find a way to protect herself and her family at just about any cost. We know that Roy Tillman is trying to hunt her down, and he may be relying to some extent on Gator to try and get what he wants. Is that a bad move? We would argue so on some level, mostly because it is pretty hard to trust a guy like this to get the job done. Gator’s job seems entirely based on who is father is; the same goes for his personality. He feels like nothing but a vessel, but can he be shaped?

Meanwhile, it does seem as though there will be some digging elsewhere into who Roy is, plus the strange habit of people disappearing around him. It was only a matter of time before Jon Hamm’s character made some more enemies, especially give the fact that he is cruel, quite brutal, and also has no regard for any actual laws. Of course, digging into Roy doesn’t mean that you will be able to stop him. Not every cop in the era is crooked and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that a lot of digging will eventually need to be done.

At this point, it does feel like the real x-factor of the show has to be Ole Munch, mostly because there is so much about this super-strange character that, at least for now, remains shrouded in mystery.

