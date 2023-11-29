Fargo season 5: Jon Hamm on Roy’s piercings, more (video)

We are now three episodes into Fargo season 5, and with that, we have gotten a chance to dive into all sorts of great characters.

Now, isn’t Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman near the top of the list? We tend to think so! This Sheriff is very-much psychotic, and there is not a single thing that he does that makes us feel either comfortable or pleasant. He’s a guy who has no problem dropping trou in front of strangers — or, committing countless crimes to bring his former wife Dot (Juno Temple) back. That seems to be a big part of his narrative push this season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

In a new appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (watch here), Hamm himself went into a lot of the process of making this show, including the already-infamous hot-tub scene from the first two episodes. He also discussed the piercings that he has on his chest for the show, noting that it takes some time to get the fake ones on his body before shooting those pivotal scenes.

The greatness of a show like Fargo is really that in one way, the series is very much absurd; yet, at the same time it is grounded in a certain super-strange realism that can be tough to grapple with. These people ironically feel more real than almost any other cast out there, and that is a strange thing to say when you consider the fact that one character in Ole Munch may either be centuries old, reincarnated, or part of some sort of strange form of witchcraft.

All in all, this may be the best season of the show yet, and we certainly have plenty of reasons to keep watching.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fargo now, including other details for what lies ahead

What are you most excited to see from Jon Hamm on Fargo season 5 moving forward?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates coming down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







