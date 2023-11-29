Fargo season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Who makes a big move?

Next week on FX you are going to have a chance to check out Fargo season 5 episode 4, and this is one where we tend to think certain stories are going to evolve.

Take, for starters, the big one regarding Ole Munch. What was he doing at the end of episode 3? An easy theory to make right now is that he was heading off in order to get revenge on Roy Tillman by taking out his family. Clearly, he does feel wronged there and could want a certain element of betrayal. Given that he is a hired gun, he has no real incentive to actually take out Dot … but that doesn’t mean that she’s safe here, either. So long as Roy, gator, or anyone else knows where she is, there could be a certain amount of trouble that comes along with that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Fargo season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

Munch makes a bold move, Indira and Witt have questions, Wayne takes a fall and Gator disappoints. Written by Noah Hawley; Directed by Donald Murphy.

At this point, we tend to think that Dot should do almost whatever she can to get in orbit of Indira and Witt, given that they may be her best hope of finding anything that is close to safety. They are incentivized to at least consider helping her and honestly, can she really hope for anything more than that right now? It certainly doesn’t think that Roy is going to stop; as a matter of fact, it is easy to argue that he is the sort of guy who would decide she is the root of all his problems and act accordingly on the basis of that.

Given that there is a lot of time left in season 5, one thing feels clear — just be prepared for a ton of further twists!

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







