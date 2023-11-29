The Curse season 1 episode 4: Who is the next victim?

As we prepare for the launch of The Curse season 1 episode 4 on Showtime in just over 24 hours, it feels clear there’s a lot to anticipate. After all, there are a handful of different theories out there about what the series is trying to say, but we do tend to think that one stands out more than any other. It is not the little girl Nala that is behind the curse; instead, it is Whitney and Asher being present in this community.

We’ve already seen some ways that they are infecting the place, with one of the real stories in episode 3 being the coffee shop “temporarily” shutting down. They tried to compensate by giving Fernando a security job, which is really just him sitting outside in the middle of the night.

So what problem is going to be coming up next? We do think that eventually, a show is going to drop when it comes to Nala and her family being forced to leave after they were given so much hope, but we’re not at that point as of yet. If we had to make a bold prediction for episode 4 in particular, it would be to keep your eyes peeled for what is happening when it comes to the casino. It was not present in episode 3 and with that in mind, there is likely a much larger role to play here in what is coming up soon.

Consider this: Asher presents the evidence to the reporter to spare him and his wife embarrassment; however, he costs a lot of people jobs, including potentially one of his own friends. (Of course, Asher doesn’t seem to care that much about him.)

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

