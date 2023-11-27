The Curse season 1 episode 4: The deal with Dougie

As we prepare to check out The Curse season 1 episode 4 over on Showtime, we do think that there are a lot of things the show needs to figure out.

What’s a big one? The role of Dougie within the show. We do think it is pretty well-known at this point that Benny Safdie is an accomplished individual, both behind and in front of the camera. He is an incredible asset for the show to have. However, at the same time this character seems to be a rather incomplete part of this show. We’re not fully understanding his purpose beyond just working on the HGTV project. In episode 2, he went out on a date. Meanwhile, in episode 3 he had a tearful reaction after Asher did not want to hang out with him.

So why are we seeing so much of this guy? On some level, we tend to think that he could be an x-factor to whatever the future holds here. Dougie has hardly presented himself to be a good person, as we did have the chance to see him manipulate interview subjects and add fake tears to bolster a scene. We do think he’s capable of a lot of things, including sabotaging his two stars if things don’t go the way that he want. He does feel like someone who could be a little bit reactive emotionally depending on what the situation calls for.

While Dougie may not be our favorite character on The Curse right now, it absolutely does feel like this is someone we have to watch out for. We do think his greater role in the show will be justified at some point, and it is mostly a matter of when.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

