The Curse season 1 episode 4: The lurking Asher storyline…

Even though The Curse season 1 has only run for a few episodes at this point, there is a lot going on! Should we count this out? Well, you’ve got the reality show, the child behind the curse in Nala, the situation with the coffee shop, plus whatever is going on with Whitney and an attempted pregnancy. (Did anyone else think that the doctor was a little strange?)

Now, we do want to point out that there’s another big story lurking behind the scenes here that is interesting in its own way, and it is one very-much tied to Asher and the casino.

Remember what we saw in episode 2? He went to great lengths to get that information for the reporter, and our feeling at present is that 100% this is all coming back at some point, and it is really just a measure of when. we wouldn’t be shocked if episode 4 or 5 is when it happens, and when Nathan Fielder’s character has to face some of the consequences for his actions. We know that he’s doing this to try and escape how he acted in that initial interview, but the story that he has here may cost the community tons of jobs, depending on how it shakes out. Remember how he and Whitney claim they are trying to help people? Well, there’s no guarantee that this is what we’re actually going to see them do.

To be more specific, remember that this show is titled The Curse and is as dark a comedy as you’re going to see. We don’t tend to think that we’re building towards a happy ending for just about anyone here. (Probably the strangest character of all right now is Dougie, as it’s super-hard to get a good read on him.)

Do you think that the casino storyline is poised to return moving into The Curse season 1 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

