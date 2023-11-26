The Curse season 1 episode 3: Does Nala have special powers?

One of the best things about The Curse season 1 episode 3 is that on some level, it does a good job of making you question everything. That includes whether there is some chemistry there between Asher and Whitney, and beyond just that, the nature of the “curse” that was actually put on Nathan Fielder’s character.

Does Nala, the young girl from the premiere seen again in episode 3, actually have some sort of actual ability to curse people — and, if so, what does it mean?

The only reason for wondering this at the moment stems almost entirely out of what actually happened — Nala put a tiny-curse on Asher by hoping that he wouldn’t get the chicken with his meal, which actually happened. She was also able to figure out that it was a pasta dish that she wanted the chicken to be removed from. While Nathan may have taken things a little too far in his reaction, it’s not that crazy that he was weirded out by this. Either Nala is a really lucky guesser, she was there to witness the chicken incident, or she actually has a power that she doesn’t fully realize.

While it may seem off for a show like The Curse to actually feature someone with these sort of abilities, you also have to remember that this is a show that is trying to be weird in a number of different ways. It’s one of the reasons why we can’t just rule out this idea entirely.

If Nala does have an ability to curse people…

The good news for Asher is that the curse itself seems to already be over … or is it? If she actually realizes that she was magically right on the money the first time, she could opt to do something worse … and it seems inevitable that he and Whitney are going to screw her family over down the road.

Do you think Nala is capable of actual curses on The Curse season 1?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

