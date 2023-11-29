NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 3 ratings: Is it staying strong?

What were the ratings for NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 3? This show remains a point of interest for many reasons. For starters, this is one of the most-watched new shows of the fall, it is the only part of the franchise currently airing, and it also was originally planned as a streaming entity. The fact that we are even getting it at all on CBS is based on timing and circumstance due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Without further ado now, let’s talk more about the numbers. Episode 3 did manage to draw somewhere near the preliminary figures from episode 2 with around a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.9 million live + same-day viewers. The network still has to be thrilled with this performance overall, even if it is not shattering any records on the night.

After all, remember this: The #1 selling point for the Sydney show right now is pretty simple: The franchise name. There aren’t any big names in the cast for US audiences, and nor is there a promise of any major crossovers anytime soon. This is just a chance to have a little bit of escapism into this world until the other shows premiere in February, and we do think it is at least partially educational when it comes to showing how NCIS operates in some other parts of the world.

Now that we have seen the performance for three episodes, it’s a foregone conclusion that NCIS: Sydney will be back for more. This is obviously a pretty profitable entity for Paramount as a corporation and with that, the question really just comes down to what they are going to do story-wise from here. Through the rest of the season, the priority here needs to be twofold. You obviously need to give more dynamic and exciting cases, but at the same time allow us a chance to get to know all of these characters a little bit better.

