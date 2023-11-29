The Golden Bachelor spoilers: New finale details!

Tomorrow night on ABC, the finale for The Golden Bachelor is set to arrive — do you want to know even more now?

Well, as some of you may already be aware, we are set up here to get one of the more emotional Bachelor Nation stories we’ve had in some time. Gerry Turner has already shown himself to be a vulnerable guy, and he has put himself in a vulnerable spot in telling both Theresa and Leslie that he loves them. We appreciate his vulnerability, but it’s also true that he’s put himself in a spot that may be rather tough to get out of without breaking someone’s heart. We think that he is well-aware of that entering the episode, which is why we’ve seen him be so teary-eyed in some of the previews already.

We know that the finale is two hours, just as we are also aware that a certain portion of it is live. If you are eager to get a little more information, all you have to do is check out The Golden Bachelor finale synopsis:

After an incredible season of love stories, Jesse Palmer hosts as the emotional conclusion of Gerry Turner’s journey plays out in front of a live studio audience and he’s joined by his final two women for the first time since filming.

Just in case you needed a reminder that The Golden Bachelor is going to feel a lot like the flagship show at the end of the day, this is it. There won’t be too many major fluctuations as we’ll get some sort of update on where things are now for Gerry and the woman that he chose — provided that he did choose someone at the end of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

