The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers: See Gerry Turner’s family

In just a couple of days The Golden Bachelor finale is poised to arrive on ABC and, of course, this is where things will get more emotional than ever. This is the finale! Gerry Turner is going to spend a good bit of time with both Leslie and Theresa and perhaps most importantly, they are going to meet some of his children and grandchildren.

So how important is this meeting? Let’s just say very. In a new post on the show’s official Instagram, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead here as Gerry meets some of his family and tells them briefly how the journey has progressed. He notes that both of his remaining women have said “I love you,” and that he has also said it back. He also recognizes that his kids and grandkids will have their guard up as they try to see if there is something that would make the remaining contestants a bad match for him. They are going to take that responsibility pretty seriously!

Could the kids / grandkids actually help Gerry decide who to pick? If he is legitimately torn between the two women, it’s possible; however, his gut feeling will probably reign supreme here, and that is what makes this current situation so interesting and complicated. We honestly think that both women could work in Gerry’s life; we think that Leslie has more of a physical bond with Gerry, and for Theresa, it’s a little more emotional since she understands more of what he’s gone through.

Just remember now that the two-hour The Golden Bachelor finale is going to be live, and that means we’ll get some sort of update on Gerry’s life with the woman he chooses at the end. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that they are still together!

