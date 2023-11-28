The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers: A look at Gerry’s struggle

As you prepare to see The Golden Bachelor finale arrive on ABC this Thursday, it feels like a foregone conclusion to say that there will be tears. We know that Gerry Turner has presented himself as a kind, caring person a number of times over. We don’t think that he wants to break any hearts at all out there!

Unfortunately, at the same time this is the sort of show where breaking hearts does come with a territory. It’s a huge part of what you sign up for when you decide to go on this show. It can be a hard pill to swallow and a difficult thing to digest, especially when you are down to the final two.

At this point, we do think that it is pretty clear that Gerry has feelings for both Leslie and Theresa — there’s a reason why he said that he loved them! Yet, just like with so many other former contestants in the past, we don’t really think that he thought through all that much what the consequences of this were going to be. It was inevitable that he was going to break hearts and in the latest promo over at Instagram, you can get a good sense as to what one key moment will look like. Gerry claims to Jesse Palmer that there is a look on a woman’s face that he is never going to be able to get out of his head.

For those wondering, the end of The Golden Bachelor this season will 100% be live, so you are going to have a chance to see a lot of things play out both on location and in the studio in real time.

We have said in the past that it seems like Gerry has the best chemistry with Leslie; however, that doesn’t mean she is his final rose! There is a lot that goes into this, including the emotional connection that is sometimes hard to identify on-screen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

