The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers: A familiar ending?

As we prepare to see The Golden Bachelor finale on ABC this Thursday, let’s talk about the ending a little more, shall we? Are we going to be seeing something relatively similar to what we’ve seen on standard seasons of the show?

Given that this version of the franchise is technically its own standard entity from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, you can make the case that they are going to do something a little bit different with their final rose ceremony.

Is that going to happen, though? Well, in a word, it doesn’t feel all that likely. We do think that the show is going to be moving forward and doing things at this point in a relatively familiar way. We anticipate that the final rose ceremony will be romantic, heartfelt, and weighty in the way that it often is on this franchise.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and say one thing we absolutely do hope to see moving forward — Gerry Turner breaking up with either Theresa or Leslie before the final rose is handed out. We don’t need to see someone dumped right at the proposal spot. It’s never been that fun to watch when it is the regular show, let alone the one where you have older contestants who we’ve come to care for to such an extent over the course of the season.

We do know that The Golden Bachelor has felt in some ways unique thanks to its contestant pool — as for everything else, though, it’s been largely normal save to it being a little bit shorter insofar as run time goes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

