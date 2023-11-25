The Golden Bachelor finale: The path to Gerry Turner’s final rose

In just under one week’s time The Golden Bachelor finale is going to be here at ABC, and of course we’re excited for all that’s ahead! This will be easily the most epic installment of the season so far, with it benefiting, for starters, from it running for two hours.

So what else can we say at the moment about the show? While the network does not have an official synopsis out there as of yet, there are a few things we know you can prepare for.

1. Gerry’s family being involved – This is something that we always see around the end of the season, and this time will be no exception. The lead is going to spend a little bit of time introducing the people who matter the most to him to both Theresa and Leslie. We think their feedback will matter a ton, though he will still make some decisions independent of them.

2. Final dates – There will be time for some last-minute conversations — have no fear of that!

3. The final rose ceremony – Will both of the remaining women attend? If Gerry knows who he is picking, we tend to think he’d prefer to eliminate the second-place finisher in advance here.

4. Some sort of aftershow component – We have to hear if Gerry is still with the woman he chose, right? Seeing them after the fact could be a big part of the fun that comes along with this season! Of course, that’s provided that things are working out and for now, we remain pretty hopeful that they will. This show has been such a surprising ray of sunshine, and we really hope that because of that, we end up with the best finale possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

