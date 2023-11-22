The Golden Bachelor finale: Will Golden Bachelorette be revealed?

As we wait for another week to see The Golden Bachelor finale arrive on ABC, why not discuss further the idea of a Golden Bachelorette?

For the time being, we know that nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to the future of the show; however, at the same time we are still hopeful that we’ll have a chance to see something more. The ratings for Gerry Turner’s season have been fantastic and because of that, we are pretty confident that we’ll be seeing the show come back again down the road in a different form.

Are there some great candidates from Gerry’s group of women? Well, you could look towards anyone from Faith to Joan to Sandra to Ellen as likable people who would be great leading a separate season of the show. The audience would be there!

Is there a chance that the finale for The Golden Bachelor reveals the new lead? We’d say yes, but it is also an outside chance given that it’s hard to project when we’d get to see it.

Here is the best-case scenario

A Golden Bachelorette season is greenlit within the next few weeks, with filming set to begin in January. That would allow the show to wrap up and air in the spring, during the hiatus for The Bachelor and the next season of The Bachelorette. That is really the only major window for one of these shows to air, at least based on the Bachelor Nation calendar.

We do understand the concern that there may be too much of the franchise on the air with these Golden shows, plus everything else that is out there. Yet, we tend to think that quality and originality are the key. The reason why Bachelor in Paradise isn’t as popular as some of the other shows right now, at least when it comes to live ratings, is because it’s a little too expected at this point.

Do you think we’re going to hear about a Golden Bachelorette over the course of The Golden Bachelor finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

