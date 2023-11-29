Dancing with the Stars 32 finale: Charli D’Amelio returning

As we prepare to see the Dancing with the Stars 32 finale on ABC next week, why not share big news on a surprise guest!

During tonight’s new episode of the hit show, it was confirmed that reigning champ Charli D’Amelio is going to be coming back, where she will perform a brand-new routine with her partner Mark Ballas. Historically, this is not actually something that we have seen all that much in the competition — it honestly feels special, and there is something that is rather exciting about that!

Beyond just Charli, though, there are a lot of other things to be excited about here. Jason Mraz is actually going to be performing his recent single “I Feel Like Dancing” on the show and, beyond just that, you are going to have some sort of surprise that hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are “cooking up.” This is actually the first time ever on the show that we’ve had two hosts who are both accomplished dancers in their own right. With that in mind, we’re excited to see what they are going to be able to do!

So who is the favorite to win the season? That’s a hard thing to qualify without seeing the elimination tonight but in general, this may be the most competitive finale that we’ve ever seen. Xochitl Gomez is likely the most talented dancer of the bunch, but we tend to think that Ariana Madix may have the most dedicated social following. Meanwhile, Jason Mraz potentially has the biggest fan base out of the people who are not super-active online, as his fame has come more across the past couple of decades and is not fully connected to this current era.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

