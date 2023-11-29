Dancing with the Stars 32: Jason Mraz cries after ‘I Won’t Give Up’

With tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 episode being the semifinals, we absolutely expected some excellent stuff. With Jason Mraz tonight, we arguably had the most anticipated dance of the entire season.

After all, expectations were extremely high for him doing a routine set to “I Won’t Give Up,” arguably one of his most famous songs. He was also coming off of getting a perfect ten on the show, so we think that added to all of the feeling that went into the dance.

Musically, this was an interesting choice to take out a lot of the instrumentation in the early going. From there, though, we went into what felt like a traditional and really lyrical Viennese waltz. We are not expert when it comes to dance, so we couldn’t quite predict what the judges were going to think about this in advance. However, personally we loved this, and it was weird seeing him get the criticism that he did from the judges for this. He didn’t show emotion? It felt like the whole point of a waltz is to really capture the movement of the dance itself.

After the fact, though, we clearly saw just how emotional Jason really was, noting how the show has been tough on him and at one point, he contemplated walking away. Yet, he realized that he really wants to be here to see it through to the end, and also how he wants to really honor Daniella Karagach, who has put her all into some of these routines.

There will probably be higher-scored dances tonight than the 27 that Jason got for this routine, but we’re not sure there will be a bigger moment than seeing him get choked up and teary-eyed after coming off the ballroom floor.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

