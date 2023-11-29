The Voice 24: Who advanced from Team Legend to live shows?

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice 24 was the last one before the live shows, and also a big opportunity for Team John Legend. Who managed to put their best foot forward and earn a spot in the next round?

AZAN, “Adorn” – This was a really good performance for someone who, earlier on this season, was bouncing all over the past. We weren’t sure that she was going to be able to advance any further given her path here but if this was the end, what a way to really go out.

Kristen Brown, “Need You Now” – We really wish that the entire performance was like the earlier part, which was the most original and interesting. While the idea of having a country singer on Team Legend is interesting, this wasn’t our favorite performance of the night.

Kaylee Shimizu, “Put a Move on My Heart” – Is this the definition of peaking at the right time? We tend to think so, as it was definitely her best performance that we’ve seen all season. It was controlled and then, she nailed the high note!

Taylor Deneen, “Get Here” – This was a really good performance, but was it enough to really stand out? We’d say that it was almost a little bit too expected, all things considered.

Lila Forde, “Angel From Montgomery” – Lila has one of the coolest voices in the entirety of the competition. She could do folk, rock, or really whatever else that she wants. If we were John, this would be the closest person on his team to a slam-dunk.

Mac Royals, “How Does It Feel” – Amazing and pitch-perfect. Mac is a frontrunner for the whole season and at this point, it really feels like he and Lila will move forward and the other spot is up for debate.

Who advanced?

Well, we’ve got Mac, AZAN, and Lila! AZAN pulls off the ultimate comeback at the end of the day.

Who were you rooting for on The Voice 24 to make the live shows?

