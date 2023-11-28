The Voice 24: Who advanced on Team Gwen to live shows?

Entering tonight’s The Voice 24 episode, we knew we’d have a chance to see both Team Reba and Team Gwen feature their artists. For the sake of this article, though, let’s focus a little bit more on Team Reba, a group full of entertainers and performers who really wanted to show what they could bring to the table.

First and foremost here, let’s salute Ms. Monet for getting that second chance with the Super Save! We never thought that she would win the show, but she’s an accomplished vocalist and we do think it was really great for her to have this chance to go out there and perform again.

The moment that we saw Jacquie Roar and Jordan Rainer out there, it felt pretty clear that she was going to choose both of them to move forward. They both had that vocal power that we know she wants, but at the same time also a great style and sense of self-identity. It can be hard to stand out within this world! You want to find people really capable of it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

