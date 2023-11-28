Why did Tom Nitti leave The Voice 24, Team Reba tonight?

Why did Tom Nitti leave The Voice 24 prior to tonight’s new episode? We understand if you’ve got questions on that now.

After all, consider the fact that he seemed like a perfect fit on Team Reba McEntire with his country roots and Nashville ties. Yet, his exit was also extremely abrupt, with Reba revealing at the start of the night that Tom had departed for “personal reasons.”

At the moment, the singer has yet to address his departure on social media, but sometimes departures happen during this show for a wide array of reasons. Until he addresses it further, it is hard to speculate — however, the term “personal reasons” certainly does make us think that it was his choice to depart the show as opposed to any behind-the-scenes decision.

In the end, Reba does still have four other artists to choose from, plus also someone she is bringing on board with her Super Save. She’s not hard up on contestants.

For those who are not aware…

The Playoffs were actually taped a while ago and because of that, everyone behind-the-scenes has been aware of the change. That did give the producers a little more flexibility when it comes to how the wanted to address it, or at least move forward from it.

Just go ahead and know this — of course this is not something that The Voice wanted, given that they invest a lot of time allowing us to get to know their contestants and hear some of their stories. At the end of the day, though, this is something that does happen here and there. It’s not something that you can really anticipate at the start of the show and with that, there is no real way to plan around it.

What do you think about Tom Nitti leaving The Voice 24 right at the start of the Playoffs?

