The Voice 24 video: Kara Tenae delivers ‘Rain’ for Playoffs

As you prepare to see Monday’s new episode of The Voice 24, why not see what Kara Tenae is bringing to the Playoffs?

As many of you may be aware, Kara is one of six artists on Team Gwen at the moment who are competing for just a few spots in the live shows. We do think that, with “Rain,” we are getting a chance to see her show even further everything that she is capable of. Not only is she a great singer but, at the same time, she has excellent stage presence. So much of her time on stage feels effortless and if you love this show, you really can’t want anything other than this. (Watch her full performance over here.)

Now, of course the next big question here is whether or not this will still be enough for her to move forward. While we think she’s got a great chance, it is really on what Gwen Stefani wants to do as her coach. We do think that Niall Horan’s decisions this past week may be questionable to some people out there, and it is absolutely possible that we see something similar here at the same time.

The most important thing, at least for us as a viewer, is that we see people move into the next round who are more than ready to be entertainers and will push themselves to the limit. After all, being on The Voice isn’t just about what you are doing in the present; we think a part of the equation should be upside, and whether or not the contestants are ready to take the next step on their road to stardom.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, we tend to think Kara has it. If she can make it to the next round, then it is really up to whether other viewers feel the same.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

