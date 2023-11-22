The Voice 24 playoffs: Who was eliminated on Team Niall?

Tonight on The Voice season 24, the Playoffs began — so who had a chance to stick around as a part of Team Niall Horan?

We know that Niall had a lot to be proud of entering the show tonight, mostly because he was the reigning champion and he also had a really talented team at his disposal. Nini Iris, Huntley, Mara Justine, Alexa Wildish, Claudia B., and Julia Roome (the recipient of the Super Save) had a chance to come into the show tonight in the hopes of blowing him and the other coaches away.

So who was able to do just that? Well, we will come in here saying that personally, we expected that Mara, Huntley, and Alexa were going to be the three favorites. After all, remember that they’ve all given some really memorable performances in the past. Huntley in particular also has one of the most unique voices this season and could be a favorite to win the whole competition. (We do think Niall did a good job of pushing him somewhat out of his comfort zone here.)

Yet, because this competition is not live at the moment, that does complicate things and there’s no guarantee that Niall is going to agree with what we think.

So, who ended up advancing to the next round?

Huntley, Nini, and Mara are officially moving forward! We suppose that Alexa’s exit is the most surprising, but Nini brought it tonight and in general, Huntley and Mara were pretty close to locks. Niall is moving forward with a really solid team and in general, we could see all of them lasting pretty far. He’s got people here with distinct sounds, and also ones who have solid stage presence and should have no real issue continuing to rally votes in their favor.

Remember now that next week, you will see the remaining teams take the stage for the playoffs. Who knows what will happen there?

Do you think the right eliminations happened on The Voice 24?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

