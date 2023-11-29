Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/29?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Is there anything else that we can say about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, as well?

Before we go any further, let’s just start off here by sharing a little bit of good news: Production is back underway for the franchise in the Windy City! We know that it has been a really long wait to see all of them, largely due to the AMPTP’s failure to end the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in any sort of timely manner. Because of that, we are now stuck waiting for some extremely long period of time to see these episodes still. For now, the plan is that we’re going to see all things One Chicago come Wednesday, January 17 — and there could be some more previews we get to see along the way.

So what can you expect to see across all three shows when they come back? We don’t think that we are going to be seeing any significant changes when it comes to the tone or the format of the shows, but the same can’t be said for the cast. Chicago Med will be introducing at least one new face, whereas the other two shows will be losing at least one major cast member each before the end of their seasons. At this point, we have come to expect some sort of departures given how far all of these shows are in their runs.

The silver lining we can share is that between now and January, we do think that we’re going to get some more promos, behind-the-scenes teases, and even some casting updates. We know that things were a wasteland for a good while but now, there is at least a small chance that things are going to be changing … and we are absolutely grateful for that.

