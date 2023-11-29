Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? The latest season 2 scoop

Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive head-first into the latest time-travel story?

Of course, we would love to sit here and share that we’ve got another installment of the Raymond Lee series right around the corner … but unfortunately, that’s not happening. Instead, the waiting game is continuing to get more of the series on the air. Due to a holiday special airing in a matter of hours, the plan is for Quantum Leap to come back on Wednesday, December 6. From there, you will get another episode on December 13, and following that a hiatus.

Do you want a little more insight now on what the immediate future will hold? Well, we suggest to just check out the synopses below…

Season 2 episode 7, “A Kind of Magic” – 12/06/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ben leaps back to 1692 — the farthest he’s ever been — where he finds himself on trial for practicing witchcraft. With limited records online, the team must race to save him before he’s put to death.

Season 2 episode 8, “Nomads” – 12/13/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Ben leaps as far as Egypt into an undercover CIA agent caught in a dangerous game of international espionage, he must move quickly to save a woman’s life.

What about the rest of the season?

This is where we dive into the great unknown for the time being. There isn’t a whole lot said about this at the moment, largely because there are still some episodes that need to be filmed. Our hope is that episodes 9-13 will air at some point in the spring, at the latest, and we’re still crossing our fingers for a renewal. In the end, that will be based mostly on the ratings, so be sure to watch live, stream, and then also tell your friends to do the same!

