Doctor Who video: Behind the scenes of ‘The Star Beast’

We should note here that Doctor Who delivered a pretty special episode in “The Star Beast,” and we haven’t stopped thinking about it. The hour was warm, nostalgic, dramatic, and also fun at the same time! Russell T. Davies made an outstanding return behind the scenes, and the same can be said for both David Tennant and Catherine Tate on-screen.

Want to hear more from all of them? Let’s just say that we more than understand at this point. Luckily, the folks at BBC One have offered up that opportunity. If you head over to the link here, you can see what Tennant, Tate, and others had to say about the reunion behind the scenes, plus also the experience of filming this episode overall.

We do recognize already that there are a multitude of things that made Doctor Who stand out over the course of this episode, with the biggest one being the budget. With the participation of Disney+ behind the scenes here, it has effectively enabled the show to feel more like a modern-day hit with all of the money that they have poured into it. The series has an opportunity to really stand out and shine.

Now, of course the challenge is working to ensure that the next two episodes are just as good. Remember here that Doctor Who is almost always one of those shows that gets judged under a “what have you done for me lately?” system, so there are a lot of episodes that get forgotten about a good five or six days later. We really hope that isn’t the case with the anniversary, and it really ends up something we all think about positively for a good stretch of time.

For now, let’s just be thrilled that we got a new peek behind the scenes to tide us over…

