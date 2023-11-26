Doctor Who spoilers: New details on ‘The Giggle’

As many of you may know already, you are going to be waiting for another two weeks to see the Doctor Who episode titled “The Giggle.” With that said, there’s a lot to be excited about in advance! This installment is the final one of the three-part anniversary event starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, and it is also featuring Neil Patrick Harris as an old-school villain in the Toymaker.

This episode, if it lives up to what we saw within “The Star Beast,” could prove to be something special. It will also usher in a brand-new era led by Ncuti Gatwa.

For more details, go ahead and check out the full description below, courtesy of the aforementioned network:

The giggle of a mysterious puppet is driving the human race insane. When the Doctor discovers the return of the terrifying Toymaker, he faces a fight he can never win.

Really, this is going to be one of those episodes that is primarily about performance — can you really be all that shocked by that given the guest star? We’re mostly just curious about what “a fight he can never win” really means, given that it suggests that we’re looking at impossible odds. Also, we do wonder already if we’re going to be setting up another return for the Toymaker down the road. Anything is possible, right? It is also worth remembering that there are not a lot of details out there as of yet about Gatwa’s season, including the monsters and the foes he will be facing off against. BBC One has done a good job keeping a tight lid on a lot of that stuff for now.

So long as we get a lot of adventure and surprises within this episode, we certainly think we’ll be pleased with the end result.

