FBI season 6 filming officially begins!

We know that it was a long time coming but today, we come bearing some great news on FBI season 6 — filming is underway! It has taken a long time, but the entirety of the cast and crew is now back out there, working to ensure that we get a fantastic batch of episodes when they premiere in 2024.

For those of you unaware of the reason for the long delay, the simplest answer we can give you is this: It is all tied to the AMPTP taking a long time to give writers and actors a fair deal. The strikes are now over, though, and as a result of that, everyone can try to worker harder than ever to get around 13 episodes together in the new year.

In general, we don’t think there are going to be too many big chances coming when FBI returns — this is a show that after so many years, seems to have a perfect idea of what it is and beyond that, what it wants to be. Sure, we are going to continue to see some high-octane cases that test the entire field office but beyond just that, there will also be chances to see personal stories featuring a lot of the characters, as well. We’re sure that in particular, there are going to be some great opportunities to put Maggie front and center this time around! (For those who haven’t heard, Shantel VanSanten is heading over to FBI: Most Wanted, where she will be a major part of that upcoming season.)

Are there still going to be some crossovers here and there? As we’ve expressed in some other places, we’d love nothing more than to get some of those! However, we’re trying not to get our hopes up too high, given that the schedules are going to be so tight for these shows now given the late start.

