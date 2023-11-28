Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC? Season 1 episode 8 update

Is The Irrational new tonight over at NBC? We absolutely understand if, at this point, you want all sorts of news on the future. Why wouldn’t you? We’ve been waiting for a good while already to see the series back on the air, so why continue to keep us waiting?

Unfortunately, that very thing will continue to happen not just for tonight, but also for the relatively near future. The Jesse L. Martin series remains on hiatus, largely due to the fact that there are no other episodes currently filmed. The plan instead is to bring it back when we get around to Monday, January 29. We know that there are not too many more episodes left to air, so we hope there is a chance to get one a week between this and then the end of the season.

So what are we hoping to see when The Irrational does come back? Obviously, it starts with being able to get more great mysteries with Alec at the center of them. Beyond just that, we’re also crossing our fingers for some great performances featuring some of the rest of the cast as well.

Just in case you are wondering what the long-term future could hold for this show at the moment, the #1 thing that we can say is simply this: There is absolutely still a hope for more! There is no reason, at least for the time being, to think that we are inching towards the series finale. Instead, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that people continue to watch and stream.

For the record, there is no immediate timetable in which The Irrational needs to be renewed — everyone involved has until at least May, but it would certainly be a pleasure if we were to find out a little bit of something before them.

