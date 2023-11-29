Dancing with the Stars 32: Who was eliminated, semifinals?

We knew in advance of tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 episode that it would be one of the toughest ones all season. Why? Well, that’s rather simple, and tied very much to the idea of going home so close to the finale. At this point, everyone wants to make it there!

Entering the results portion of the episode, we recognized fully that Alyson Hannigan was the most likely person to be sent out, mostly due to the fact that she was the weakest overall dancer and had the lowest scores throughout the season. However, we’ve also seen enough of the ballroom competition over the years to know that scores are not everything, and there are often a number of other components that go into all of this.

After all, remember this: Hannigan has an enormous following thanks to How I Met Your Mother and then also Buffy the Vampire Slayer. You can argue, in fact, that she is the biggest celebrity who was a part of the show this season. That’s why we didn’t want to rule out her possibly continuing in the competition beyond this. DWTS can inherently be a little bit unpredictable! Scores matter a great deal, but we also know that they aren’t the only thing that matter.

For the record, we do also wonder just how much certain things are influenced here based on what freestyles viewers are the most interested in seeing. These are often some of the best dances of the season, especially when it comes to creativity and style. We felt like Ariana Madix and Jason Mraz were near-locks to at least make it to this point.

So, who ended up advancing?

