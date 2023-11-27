Law & Order: SVU season 25 filming officially begins!

It has been a long time coming, but today is very much a good one for everyone out there excited to see Law & Order: SVU season 25. After all, filming has officially kicked off! Cameras have started to roll on the latest batch of episodes, which are expected to premiere on Thursday, January 18.

So what is there to be excited about? Plenty when it comes to powerful stories and hopefully big moments for Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson. We don’t think that this show is reinventing the wheel at all when it comes to what they bring to the table, not that this is really needed. There’s a reason why this is the longest-running drama series in the history of primetime television, and there is no clear end in sight.

While there may not be too many behind-the-scenes teases at the moment, we do tend to think that we’re going to see some in due time. One of the important things that we all should remember throughout this production period is how jam-packed the schedule is going to be for just about everyone involved. We’re not sure that we’ve ever seen the cast and crew as busy as they are here! Not only is there a lot that they all individually have to do, but they have a really short time in order to do it. Filming is starting much later than usual due to the AMPTP’s failures to resolve the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in a short period of time.

As for the episode count, we know that the hope is that there are going to be thirteen episodes moving forward. We’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case.

