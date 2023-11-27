The Gilded Age season 2 episode 5: Did Ada & Luke get married?

For those of you who love sweeping moments of romance, didn’t The Gilded Age season 2 episode 5 offer a certain degree of that? After all, a good bit of the installment revolved around getting a chance to see Ada and Luke get married, but also the potential wrath that would come from Agnes along the way.

So did she really choose to miss out on the ceremony, especially when everyone else under the sun decided to go? She was warned that if she did not attend, she would regret it for most of her life — however, in the closing minutes she did turn up, much to the potential terror of Ada. We do think that she had a legitimate fear of what she would do when she turned up, but she merely joined everyone else and did not cause any drama.

Did we see the full wedding? Not exactly, but we can assume how the rest of it played out. The entirety of this story did tend to move quickly, not that we’re all that shocked about that. The Gilded Age features a number of characters who often move at their own pace — some follow their hearts, and some others move based more out of fear. Some plots move rather slow, and some other moves rather quickly.

In a lot of ways, though, we tend to think that this wedding is the calm before the storm when you consider what some of the other upcoming episodes are poised to bring to the table. Remember here that we’re going to be seeing some revolts potentially at the steel mill, and of course there is (once more) everything with Bertha and the opera. It is our favorite ridiculous storyline of the season, something that is deathly important to her and yet, something that we cannot possibly understand.

