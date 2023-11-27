The Amazing Race 35 episode 10 sneak peek: Where teams stand

As we get ourselves prepared to check out The Amazing Race 35 episode 10 on CBS this Wednesday, we know we are heading to Stockholm. With there being so few teams left in the competition at this point, everything is ratcheted up to another level. There is far less of a margin for error.

So are there any clues that are handed down courtesy of some of the latest sneak peeks? Well, we do think that there is a better way now to at least split the remaining teams up.

If you head over to the link here, you can see that Greg & John, Joel & Garrett, and Todd & Ashlie are all at the same task, whereas Steve & Anna Leigh and Rob & Corey are at a public transit hub. Who is ahead of the other group? That remains unclear, but at the same time you’ve also got another preview that shows that Joel & Garrett are ahead when it comes to the skydiving task.

Are these two the underdogs at this point? You can easily argue that, given that they have been in danger here and there throughout the race. Meanwhile, Greg & John are far and away the favorite after having a rather impressive winning streak the past several weeks. There is no reason to think that they won’t be able to keep that going, but there is always a chance that one random task could trip them up. Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to simply see excitement — what else could you really want with a show like this?

The setting for this episode is none other than Stockholm, which has a rich culture that could be fun to explore — even if there isn’t a ton of time in order to do it.

