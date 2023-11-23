The Amazing Race 35 episode 10 spoilers: Danger at 10,000 feet

As you get prepared to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 10 on CBS next week, do you want to get a handful of brand-new details? Well, we are more than happy to help with some of that!

As we noted last night, the remaining teams are heading over to Stockholm, Sweden for the next part of the race. Some of the same problems are going to still be there that were present in Slovenia — namely the language barrier, plus also trying to navigate unfamiliar places and terrain. The challenges, however, will be pretty darn different. So long as you can conquer a fear of heights, one of them won’t be as bad as the others.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Amazing Race 35 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Everyone Loves a Comeback Story” – Teams travel 1,000 miles from Slovenia to Sweden where they must face their fears and skydive from 10,000 feet over the Baltic sea, recreate a midsummer tradition and sort through recyclable items, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 29 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Who needs to step it up the most?

You have to say that it’s Todd & Ashlie just based on the performance from this past leg, but in general this is a pretty solid field of contestants across the board now. Every single team has had some strong moments throughout the season, even if Greg & John, at least for the time being, feel most like the favorites.

